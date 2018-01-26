It may have come as a shock to much of the NBA world, but All-Stars Draymond Green and Stephen Curry understood Kyrie Irving wanting out of Cleveland.

Green has been close with Irving for years now and recently told Bleacher Report‘s Vincent Goodwill that he knows the superstar point guard, who took a backseat to LeBron James with the Cavs, “wants more.”

No, I wasn’t surprised at all actually. Just because I know the type of person he is. He wants more.

Curry had this to add about Irving’s departure:

At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s responsibility to understand it but Kyrie’s, and that’s what I respect the most. Everybody’s fans [of them both] and can hype up the history of him and LeBron and Cleveland. At the end of the day, grown men make grown-men decisions and do what they feel like is right for their life. Drop the mic on that one.

Irving requested to be traded during the summer and was eventually dealt to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 unprotected first-round pick. Boston currently leads the East with a 35-14 record, while Cleveland sits at 27-13.

