After hosting the world’s largest basketball lesson for 3,459 children at the NBA’s new academy in India, Kevin Durant toured one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
“Taj Mahal, got it crossed off,” Durant said in a video posted on Saturday.
The three-hour journey each way didn’t seem to phase Durant as he took-in the monument on the final day of his India tour.
Picture perfect moment at the #TajMahal with the @warriors 2017 NBA championship trophy 🏆 #DurantInIndia pic.twitter.com/xVbsxyuaBE
— NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) July 29, 2017
Kevin Durant x The Taj Mahal! pic.twitter.com/YYzC7lEUCe
— NBA (@NBA) July 29, 2017
