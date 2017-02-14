Following a 132-110 victory Monday night against the visiting Golden State Warriors, a trolling Denver Nuggets fan shouted to Kevin Durant that his squad will see him in the Playoffs.
“Yeah, we’ll sweep your ass,” responded an irritated KD.
The Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 three-pointers made in the upset win.
Per the AP:
The Warriors couldn’t counter Denver’s dizzying display, sinking just 8 of 32 3-pointers.
Even Stephen Curry couldn’t keep up with Denver’s surprise sharpshooters, finishing 1 of 11 from beyond the arc.
“I felt confident, every shot I took felt like it was going in,” Curry said. “Just got served a humble slice of cupcake.”
