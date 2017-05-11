Kevin Durant had a harrowing experience at the 2007 NBA Draft Combine—infamously failing to bench-press 185 pounds—and says the event is irrelevant.

“Stay your ass home, work out and get better on your own time,” suggests Durant, who would go on to be the second overall pick.

Uncensored Kevin Durant to ESPN on combine being a waste for top prospects; coaches giggling when couldn't bench 185 https://t.co/M5F3KLK0Oi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2017

KD argues that the multi-day showcase of the top prospects can’t properly gauge a player’s potential.

Per ESPN: