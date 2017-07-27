Kevin Durant and the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation (KDCF) unveiled their court renovation project in the Lower East Side Playground in Manhattan on Monday. New York City is now the eighth city visited by KDCF’s program, BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL, which builds basketball courts in underprivileged communities.

The Lower East Side Playground renovation includes the painting of a KDCF mural above the court, four new hoops and a surface repair. In addition to being open to the public on nights and weekends, the court will be used by two schools, East Side Community School and Girls Prep. Neither school has an large indoor gym, so the new court is a much-needed facility for the students.

The next stop for Durant and KDCF is New Delhi, India, where they will announce their third international court renovation. “As BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL continues to grow, I’m humbled by the opportunity to provide the next generation of players a place to learn the game that has given me so much,” said Durant via a press release.

