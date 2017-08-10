Warriors star Kevin Durant is not looking forward to playing against the Thunder’s Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams next season.

In an interview with The Athletic, Durant said that facing OKC “is going to suck” for every team in the NBA, including his Warriors:

“They got Russ and PG and Steven Adams to be their Big 3. I think if they feed off each other, it could be great. I’m a fan of the game. “So I can see if something is going to work or not and I think that’s going to be a really, really great pairing. “It’s going to suck for us and the rest of the league. But as a fan of the game, it’s going to be tight to see how they work that thing out.”

