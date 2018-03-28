Kevin Garnett Gets Heated During Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate

by March 28, 2018
2,082

On the set of Kevin Garnett’s Area 21, a debate about who is the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, broke out. Media guests Casey Stern, Jemele Hill, Shams Charania and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude were there to weigh in.

After questions were raised about whether MJ was more criticized than LeBron in his day, Garnett got very heated:

Y’all agree with KG?

RELATED
Kevin Garnett Returns to AND1 as Global Ambassador

  
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

5 hours ago
628
NBA

LeBron James Says He’s the MVP

8 hours ago
1,235
Nike LeBron 15
Kicks

LeBron James Debuts Nike LeBron 15 ‘South Beach’ in Miami

20 hours ago
2,609
lebron james dwyane wade cavaliers
NBA

LeBron: Dwyane Wade Playing With Cavs ‘Seems Like It Was Years Ago’

1 day ago
1,260
NBA

LeBron James Reportedly Spends $1.5 Million a Year on His Body

2 days ago
51,957
LeBron James
NBA

Post Up: LeBron Sinks Nets, Rockets Win 60th and Pacers Clinch Playoff Spot

3 days ago
1,229

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Love Placed In Concussion Protocol

27 mins ago
62

Kevin Garnett Gets Heated During Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate

58 mins ago
2,082
final four ticket prices

With Kansas and Michigan, Final Four Tickets Amongst Highest This Decade

2 hours ago
83

Durant: Playing Against Kyrie In Finals ‘Made Me Realize How Damn Good He Is’

2 hours ago
892
isaiah thomas surgery hip

Isaiah Thomas To Undergo Surgery on Right Hip

3 hours ago
845