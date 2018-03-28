Kevin Garnett Gets Heated During Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate

On the set of Kevin Garnett’s Area 21, a debate about who is the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James or Michael Jordan, broke out. Media guests Casey Stern, Jemele Hill, Shams Charania and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude were there to weigh in.

After questions were raised about whether MJ was more criticized than LeBron in his day, Garnett got very heated:

“ARE Y’ALL SERIOUS?!?!” -KG got heated during a MJ/LeBron discussion last night in #KGArea21. (🔊⬆️) pic.twitter.com/2bZcb7ygYE — KG’s Area 21 (@KGArea21) March 28, 2018

Y’all agree with KG?

