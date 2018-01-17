Kevin Garnett had issues with the Celtics giving Isaiah Thomas a video tribute during Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement night.

In a story by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan and Chris Forsberg, Pierce recalled Garnett’s advice: “KG was like, ‘Isaiah who?”

Pierce conceded that he gave his position some additional thought after his objections to a joint tribute made headlines.

 

He says he consulted his agent, his wife, his mother and Garnett.

 

“Everyone understood where I was coming from,” Pierce said. “KG was like, ‘Isaiah who? Hell no, you’re damn right you’re not sharing your night with him.'”

