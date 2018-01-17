Kevin Garnett had issues with the Celtics giving Isaiah Thomas a video tribute during Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement night.

In a story by ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan and Chris Forsberg, Pierce recalled Garnett’s advice: “KG was like, ‘Isaiah who?”

"Danny and I talked about it for 40 minutes. He told me, 'This is what we have planned,' and at the end of the conversation, he said, 'If you don't want us to do Isaiah, we won't.' So I told him, 'I really don't.' So that was it.” https://t.co/H2i4kIS74g

Pierce conceded that he gave his position some additional thought after his objections to a joint tribute made headlines.

He says he consulted his agent, his wife, his mother and Garnett.

“Everyone understood where I was coming from,” Pierce said. “KG was like, ‘Isaiah who? Hell no, you’re damn right you’re not sharing your night with him.'”