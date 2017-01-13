Should Isaiah Thomas be in the “MVP conversation”? Kevin Garnett certainly thinks so.



Big ups from KG. pic.twitter.com/1BgvHhI0W9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2017

The All-Star point guard was a guest on KG’s show Thursday night, and Garnett marveled at everything he does for the Boston Celtics.



Straight off of his 38-point performance 🔥 @Isaiah_Thomas drops by #KGArea21 for a surprise visit! pic.twitter.com/C42RXZGth6 — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) January 13, 2017

Thomas is averaging a career-best 28.2 points and handing out 6.1 assists per game for the 24-15 C’s.

Per the Boston Herald:



Al Horford’s eyes widened when asked about his mate. “He’s been playing as impressive as I’ve seen someone play,” said the veteran big man who’s been around the NBA’s block a few times. “I mean, he’s been doing it consistently since he’s been back from that injury (strained groin early last month). It’s just been amazing to watch how he just manages to keep doing it over and over.” And don’t you dare think Thomas is caught off-guard by his late night theatrics. […] “I mean, not to, like, sound cocky; I just … I feel it’s normal,” he said. “Honestly, I work on all those shots that I shoot, and when I’m out there I know the fourth quarter is the time for me to be more aggressive. My teammates look for me to be that, and I just go out there with not a care in the world.”

Related

Isaiah Thomas: ‘Kevin Garnett Called Me Little Midget’

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m the 5-9 Kevin Garnett’