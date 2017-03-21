Kevin Garnett was this close to joining the Warriors during the 2007-08 season, but Dubs ownership got cold feet, and the deal ended up on the cutting-room floor.
Chris Mullin, Golden State’s VP of basketball operations at the time, says the trade was “basically done.”
This would’ve been a very fun squad to watch.
Per Bleacher Report:
“It was basically done,” Mullin says. “I was doing an extension with Andy Miller on Kevin Garnett’s deal. KG liked Baron (Davis) enough, and we had talked enough. He said, ‘Yo, I’ll do it.'”
A 2007 draft-night three-team deal with the Timberwolves and Charlotte (then the Bobcats) would’ve sent Garnett to the Warriors, (Jason) Richardson to the Bobcats and picks and talent to the Timberwolves. It fell apart, Mullin says, when then-Warriors owner Chris Cohan dragged his feet and ultimately said no.
“We were making moves to get KG, and then we traded J-Rich for Brandan Wright,” says (Matt) Barnes, one of the few players aware of Mullin’s plan at the time. “We won more games, but it just wasn’t the same anymore. It all shifted so quickly. The magic was gone.”
