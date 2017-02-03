Kevin Love envisions himself playing in Cavs wine and gold “for a long time”, and isn’t sweating the looming trade deadline.

Cleveland, reportedly, isn’t shopping the four-time NBA All-Star (and doesn’t appear interested in adding Carmelo Anthony’s hefty salary to their already-bloated payroll.)

Love, 28, has two years guaranteed at $46.7 million remaining on his deal with a player’s option for 2019 worth $25.6 million.

Per the NEOMG:

“I expect to be here for a long time,” Love said Friday, when asked if he expected a trade.

 

So, no, Love doesn’t expect to be moved. And he’s grown used to the persistent rumors to the contrary since Cleveland first acquired him in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2014.

 

Multiple sources with knowledge of the Cavs’ thinking are also backing far away from a potential trade for Anthony. It doesn’t mean a deal for Anthony is entirely out of the question. Just mostly out.

