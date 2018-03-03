Kevin Love ‘Optimistic’ He Will Return Ahead Of Schedule

Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love has missed the last 12 games with a fractured bone in his left hand.

After sustaining the injury against the Pistons on Jan. 30, the team announced he would be sidelined approximately eight weeks. But Love is hopeful he will return to action ahead of schedule, via ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin:

Kevin Love was back on the practice court taking mid-range jump shots Friday, four weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand. He is optimistic that he will return to game action before the team’s stated eight-week recovery timeline expires. “If I can get back before eight weeks, great,” Love said Friday. “I’m hoping that is the case.”

Cleveland overhauled its roster at the 2018 trade deadline, and Love has yet to take the floor with new teammates Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and George Hill.

Love has apparently made solid progress in his recovery:

“I was able to start shooting a little bit with my right hand, dribble a little bit with my right hand [and] will progressively get to my left,” Love said. “I guess one of the things I can do now is kind of catch the ball, guide it and shoot it within 12-15 feet, so that feels good to do something other than run on the treadmill or run on the bike.”

