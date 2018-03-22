Protestors Block Entrance, Delay Start Of Kings vs. Hawks Game

by March 22, 2018
408

Activists protesting the shooting of Stephon Clark blocked the spectator entrance to the Golden 1 Center on Thursday evening, delaying the start of the Kings‘ game against the Hawks.

The protest began earlier in the afternoon when they blocked Interstate 5 during rush hour, then proceeded to the arena, where they formed a human chain in front of the entrance, according to the Sacramento Bee.

At that point, the Kings closed the doors to the public and moved security personnel inside. Only the fans who were already inside were around to see the start of the game:

The Kings did show their appreciation for those who got there early:

 
