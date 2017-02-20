After pulling off one of the worst trades in NBA history, the Sacramento Kings’ front-office attempted to explain the rationale behind dealing DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package of Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and some draft picks.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly believes that the 23-year-old Hield has “Steph Curry potential.”

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

GM Vlade Divac, meanwhile, says “it was time for a change” in Sacramento.

Per the Sac Bee: