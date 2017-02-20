After pulling off one of the worst trades in NBA history, the Sacramento Kings’ front-office attempted to explain the rationale behind dealing DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package of Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and some draft picks.
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly believes that the 23-year-old Hield has “Steph Curry potential.”
Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal.
— Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017
GM Vlade Divac, meanwhile, says “it was time for a change” in Sacramento.
Per the Sac Bee:
“It was time for a change and I decided this was the best direction for the organization,” said Vlade Divac in a statement. “Winning begins with culture and character matters. With the upcoming draft class set to be one of the strongest in a decade, this trade will allow us to build the depth needed for a talented and developing roster moving forward. We thank DeMarcus for his contributions and wish him all the best in New Orleans. The fans in Sacramento are the best in the world and we are all committed to building a team that will continue to make Sacramento proud.”
During a press conference Monday at Golden 1 Center, Divac hinted that the team made up its mind to trade Cousins when he sat out the Kings’ 108-92 victory over the Boston Celtics on Feb. 8. […] Cousins had been suspended by the NBA for one game after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season – faster than any other player had done so in league history.
“We came to the point, I realized that this is the best time, best move and best offer we were going to have,” Divac said. […] “I really love DeMarcus, I think he’s a great kid,” Divac told reporters. “He wasn’t a fit right now in what we’re trying to do. I wish him all the best. I would hope (the trade) will have a positive affect on his career.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus