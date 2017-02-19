The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been engaging in trade talks regarding DeMarcus Cousins in recent days.

According to the Vertical, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has “started to adopt management’s concerns about Cousins’ temperament to become a franchise pillar.”

Just last November, Ranadive publicly promised that he wouldn’t trade the big man.

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Sources: Kings owner Vivek Ranadive's waffling on long-term commitment to Cousins has opened door to trade talks. He's gone back and forth. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

The Pelicans, according to several reports, have inquired about acquiring Cousins before the February 23 deadline. New Orleans reportedly has said that any player other than Anthony Davis, and multiple draft picks, are available for the right price.

Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

The Pelicans have made virtually everyone available, including Buddy Hield, to pair Anthony Davis with a fellow All-Star, sources said. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) February 19, 2017

Cousins’ agent, however, tried to dispel the trade rumors, by saying that Kings GM Vlade Divac and ownership have assured him that Cousins will not be traded before Thursday’s deadline.

(1 of 2) Agent Jarinn Akana tells @TheVertical: "We met w/ Vlade and ownership and they assured us and DeMarcus that he's not being traded." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

(2 of 2): Akana: "As far as we're concerned, nothing has changed." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

RELATED:

DeMarcus Cousins Plans to Ink $200 Million-Plus Extension With Kings