Update (February 19, 11: 55 p.m. EST): The Sacramento Kings will trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a 2017 first- and second-round pick.

Sacramento has agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Deal with the Pels includes guard Buddy Hield, and a 2017 first-round pick to the Kings for Cousins, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Sources: New Orleans is also sending the Kings a 2017 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) and Tyreke Evans in deal, league sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Sacramento is sending forward Omri Casspi to New Orleans in DeMarcus Cousins trade, league sources tell @TheVertical — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2017

Once again: BUDDY HIELD, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, one future first-round pick & one future second for DeMarcus Cousins, sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 20, 2017

Update (February 19): While the All-Star game was going on, DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors intensified. According to Woj, GM Vlade Divac has presented owner Vivek Ranadive with what he believes are the top two trade proposals:

Sources: Divac delivered to owner Sunday what front office believes are two best Cousins trade proposals. Of course, @Vivek has final say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

During his postgame media session, Cousins said that he has not heard from management as of now and “whatever happens, happens:”

Cousins on trade rumors pic.twitter.com/s4ZiObXvyB — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) February 20, 2017

According to ESPN‘s Marc Stein, the Kings are strongly considering the Pelicans’ offer of Buddy Hield and two first round picks for Cousins:

The Kings are strongly considering New Orleans' trade offer of two first-round picks and Buddy Hield for DeMarcus Cousins, ESPN sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 20, 2017

Original Story: The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been engaging in trade talks regarding DeMarcus Cousins in recent days.

According to the Vertical, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has “started to adopt management’s concerns about Cousins’ temperament to become a franchise pillar.”

Just last November, Ranadive publicly promised that he wouldn’t trade the big man.

Sacramento has been engaging in trade talks on All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in recent days, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

Sources: Kings owner Vivek Ranadive's waffling on long-term commitment to Cousins has opened door to trade talks. He's gone back and forth. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

The Pelicans, according to several reports, have inquired about acquiring Cousins before the February 23 deadline. New Orleans reportedly has said that any player other than Anthony Davis, and multiple draft picks, are available for the right price.

Kings have had recent discussions with New Orleans on Cousins, sources tell @TheVertical. Sac still debating Cousins' future internally. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

The Pelicans have made virtually everyone available, including Buddy Hield, to pair Anthony Davis with a fellow All-Star, sources said. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) February 19, 2017

Cousins’ agent, however, tried to dispel the trade rumors, by saying that Kings GM Vlade Divac and ownership have assured him that Cousins will not be traded before Thursday’s deadline.

(1 of 2) Agent Jarinn Akana tells @TheVertical: "We met w/ Vlade and ownership and they assured us and DeMarcus that he's not being traded." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

(2 of 2): Akana: "As far as we're concerned, nothing has changed." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 19, 2017

