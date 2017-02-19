Update (February 19, 11: 55 p.m. EST): The Sacramento Kings will trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a 2017 first- and second-round pick.

Update (February 19): While the All-Star game was going on, DeMarcus Cousins trade rumors intensified. According to Woj, GM Vlade Divac has presented owner Vivek Ranadive with what he believes are the top two trade proposals:

During his postgame media session, Cousins said that he has not heard from management as of now and “whatever happens, happens:”

According to ESPN‘s Marc Stein, the Kings are strongly considering the Pelicans’ offer of Buddy Hield and two first round picks for Cousins:

Original Story: The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been engaging in trade talks regarding DeMarcus Cousins in recent days.

According to the Vertical, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive has “started to adopt management’s concerns about Cousins’ temperament to become a franchise pillar.”

Just last November, Ranadive publicly promised that he wouldn’t trade the big man.

The Pelicans, according to several reports, have inquired about acquiring Cousins before the February 23 deadline. New Orleans reportedly has said that any player other than Anthony Davis, and multiple draft picks, are available for the right price.

Cousins’ agent, however, tried to dispel the trade rumors, by saying that Kings GM Vlade Divac and ownership have assured him that Cousins will not be traded before Thursday’s deadline.

RELATED:
DeMarcus Cousins Plans to Ink $200 Million-Plus Extension With Kings