Klay Thompson has attempted 28 shots through the first two games of the NBA Finals, and though his math is a little off, the All-Star says he’s fine with getting “only 12, 13 looks game.”
Thompson has two MVPs on his side, and is focusing on making life tough for the Cleveland Cavaliers with his suffocating defense.
Klay shook off his postseason-long funk and finished with 22 points in the Dubs’ 132-113 victory.
Per the AP:
“That’s what everyone wants to see, some of the best players in the world go against each other,” Klay Thompson said. “Steph [Curry] made a great move, got by [LeBron James] and finished. That’s what he does.”
Curry and Kevin Durant tag-teamed the Warriors within two victories of another championship. Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks and is suddenly on the cusp of his first ring.
“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them,” Draymond Green said. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0.”
