Klay Thompson has attempted 28 shots through the first two games of the NBA Finals, and though his math is a little off, the All-Star says he’s fine with getting “only 12, 13 looks game.”

Thompson has two MVPs on his side, and is focusing on making life tough for the Cleveland Cavaliers with his suffocating defense.

Klay shook off his postseason-long funk and finished with 22 points in the Dubs’ 132-113 victory.

Per the AP: