The Golden State Warriors have lost just one game since March 14 and are steamrolling their way through the playoffs.

When asked about having Kevin Durant on the Warriors’ dominant run, Klay Thompson compared last season (“It felt like a war every game”) to this season (“We’re 13-0”).

Klay Thompson on having Kevin Durant: "Last year's playoffs felt like a war every game. This year we're 13–0." pic.twitter.com/QvR8sjIhmg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2017

“It’s been a great adjustment [having Kevin Durant]. “Last year’s playoffs felt like a war every game. This year, we’re 13-0 and playing at a very high level. “I’m pleasantly surprised that we’ve been this successful.”

KD’s averaging 26.4 points on 55/43/87 splits in the postseason, and went off for a game-high 38 points in the Warriors’ 113-91 Game 1 blowout win.

