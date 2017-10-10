The Golden State Warriors are aiming to be the modern-day version of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls that dominated the 1990s, and according to Klay Thompson, the Dubs aren’t that far off.
Thompson says Golden State has similar fandom to MJ’s Buls, who won six NBA titles in a span of eight years.
The Warriors aren’t on the dynastic Bulls’ level, Thompson acknowledges, but “that’s what we aspire to be.”
“What’s that, six championships in eight years?” Thompson said Saturday, when asked whether the Warriors were the closest thing the league had seen to the Bulls dynasty. “So we’re, what, like only a third of the way there? I think it’s close. We still have a long way to go, but I do see the fandom, the fanfare like the Bulls had in the ’90s.
“Every time the Bulls came to town, that was the ticket of the year. Now it’s when the Warriors come to town, that’s the must-see game. And we don’t take that for granted; that’s such a cool position to be in. We rarely play in front of a crowd that’s not sold out. That’s so special. It’s hard to really grasp that as a player. So I think it’s close. I still think we’re not on their level yet, but that’s what we aspire to be of the 2000s. We aspire to be that dynasty that will be in the minds of NBA fans forever.”
The type of popularity the Warriors have attained, both in the United States and abroad, is something comparable only to what Jordan and the Bulls experienced during their string of championships.
“It was cool a couple years ago when we were chasing that 73-win season,” Thompson said. “Just being compared to that team is an honor. There’s definitely motivation. I would love to match up, play against Michael Jordan. That would be a dream. Obviously we don’t have a time machine, but that would be pretty special to see that.”
