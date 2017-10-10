The Golden State Warriors are aiming to be the modern-day version of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls that dominated the 1990s, and according to Klay Thompson, the Dubs aren’t that far off.

Klay has high aspirations for Warriors as they ready for year. He wants them to be remembered as this era’s MJ Bulls https://t.co/0AHis3PlZ5 — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 7, 2017

Thompson says Golden State has similar fandom to MJ’s Buls, who won six NBA titles in a span of eight years.

The Warriors aren’t on the dynastic Bulls’ level, Thompson acknowledges, but “that’s what we aspire to be.”

Per ESPN: