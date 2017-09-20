With Phil Jackson no longer in the picture, Knicks players have been unshackled from the Triangle Offense.
Head coach Jeff Hornacek is slowly introducing a new, free-flowing and quicker offense.
With the notable exceptions of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzings, many of New York’s players have gathered for voluntary pre-training camp workouts.
Three absences from workouts at Knicks facility: Melo, Porzingis and triangle offense https://t.co/0qgMz2XV5r
— Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 19, 2017
Per the NY Daily News:
According to newly-acquired Jarrett Jack, the team’s two best players were not yet among the large group of Knicks to show up to the Tarrytown building for weight training and scrimmaging before next week’s camp. Porzingis’ attendance was not expected since he was overseas playing for Latvia and only recently eliminated from the European championships.
Anthony, however, has been playing at a private gym in Manhattan with teammates and other NBA players, working with a personal trainer rather than the Knicks coaching staff.
At the practice facility, Jack said coach Jeff Hornacek has been introducing a new offense following the firing of Phil Jackson.
“Coach has been here every day, having all sorts of conversations,” Jack said. “There’s a transition to not playing in the triangle and this new offense he’s putting in, so all of that has been real fun, real enlightening.”
Hornacek had said he plans to keep aspects of the triangle in his offense, but Jack said there haven’t been any such lessons.
