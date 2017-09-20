With Phil Jackson no longer in the picture, Knicks players have been unshackled from the Triangle Offense.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek is slowly introducing a new, free-flowing and quicker offense.

With the notable exceptions of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzings, many of New York’s players have gathered for voluntary pre-training camp workouts.

Three absences from workouts at Knicks facility: Melo, Porzingis and triangle offense https://t.co/0qgMz2XV5r — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 19, 2017

