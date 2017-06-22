Once a proud franchise, the New York Knicks are now considered a “last resort” for NBA players in free agency.

It comes down to Knicks president Phil Jackson.

Through his insistence on running the triangle offense, his continued public alienation of stars Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, Jackson has created a volatile situation in New York that players do not want to be a part of.

From ESPN’s Zach Lowe:

To restate the obvious, players and agents increasingly look at the Knicks as a destination of absolute last resort. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 22, 2017

After a 31-51 season marred by several off-court incidents, Jackson is listening to trade offers for Porzingis—the only home run during his Knicks tenure.

With two more years on Jackson’s contract, the future doesn’t look bright in New York.

RELATED:

Report: Kristaps Porzingis Trade ‘Likely’ with Phoenix Suns