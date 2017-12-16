He might be wearing a different jersey, but the Knicks and the crowd at Madison Square Garden had plenty of love for Carmelo Anthony, returning to MSG for the first time as a member of the Thunder.

Anthony, who ranks seventh on the Knicks’ all-time scoring list, was the star of the franchise during his time in New York, even if the team largely struggled to stay relevant.

He was announced last during the pregame introductions, and before the PA announcer at MSG said his name, the following video tribute was shown:

Respect from the Knicks and MSG (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/V6K0WkHytY — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 17, 2017

The crowd reacted with thunderous applause, with only a few scattered boos.