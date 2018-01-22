Lakers wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has reportedly “piqued” the Knicks‘ interest, as the team pursues another athletic wing.

According to the Daily News‘ Stefan Bondy, New York would most likely make a push for Caldwell-Pope during free agency.

As Knicks focus on athletic wings, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is on the radar https://t.co/TWFuyZl2Y0

As the Knicks plot out their future during this downtrending season, a particular mold of player remains a priority for the front office, according to sources: an athletic wing.

One of that ilk who has piqued New York’s interest is Lakers forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. […]

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the demand for those type of wings is widespread throughout the league as the Feb. 8 trade deadline approaches, according to ESPN. So upgrading is more feasible during the summer, when Caldwell-Pope and other wings hit the open market.