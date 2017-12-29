The Knicks will reportedly consider trading Kyle O’Quinn if their chances of making the playoffs decrease by the February 8 trade deadline.

According to the New York Post‘s Marc Berman, the Knicks believe that O’Quinn, 27, will opt-out of the final year of his contract this summer.

Kyle O'Quinn's future with #Knicks to be determined by opt-out clause and staying in race https://t.co/69WTZN4xqI — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) December 29, 2017

The Knicks’ interest in trading Kyle O’Quinn at the Feb. 9 trade deadline will rise at the same rate as their chances of making the draft lottery. […] The Knicks are under the impression O’Quinn, a Queens product who is on a modest pact considering his improvement this season, will opt out this summer. […] Unwilling to pay him major bucks with their investment in Enes Kanter and Hernangomez, the Knicks would like to get either a draft pick or a 25-and-under prospect for O’Quinn, especially if they become a playoff long shot by the trade deadline.

