The Knicks are reportedly looking to part ways with Joakim Noah following a “heated verbal exchange” between Noah and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek last week.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, Noah and Hornacek had a “fiery exchange” after Noah played only 5 minutes in a 112-123 loss to the Warriors.

After Joakim Noah was sent home because of a heated verbal exchange with coach Jeff Hornacek in practice last week, the New York Knicks are actively exploring avenues to part with Noah, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Noah and Hornacek had a fiery exchange at practice the day after the 6-foot-11 center played only five minutes in the Knicks’ road loss to Golden State last Tuesday. It stopped short of turning physical, league sources said, but the organization and Noah agreed for him to leave the team as the Knicks finished the two games remaining on their seven-game road trip.

