After dismissing Phil Jackson from his post as President of Basketball Operations on Wednesday, Knicks owner James Dolan is reportedly turning his attention toward the Raptors’ Masai Ujiri for New York’s top front office job.

Ujiri signed a multiyear extension with Toronto last September, so the Knicks would likely have to offer Ujiri a huge raise to pique his interest.

Knicks owner James Dolan is targeting Toronto's Masai Ujiri to replace Phil Jackson as N.Y.'s President, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

