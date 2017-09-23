Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a trade that will send him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In return, the New York Knicks will receive Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Sources: OKC will send New York a 2018 second-round pick via Chicago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Carmelo originally singled-out the Rockets as a potential destination, but after the Knicks were unable to come to a deal, he reportedly expanded his list to include the Thunder and Cavs.

OKC also traded for Paul George over the summer.

Carmelo, 33, wanted to join a title contender, and he’ll get his wish playing alongside George and reigning MVP Russell Westbrook.

