Report: Knicks Trade Willy Hernangomez To The Hornets

by Ryne Nelson February 07, 2018

willy hernangomez hornets trade

The Knicks and Hornets are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte, reports The Vertical‘s Shams Charania.

In return for Hernangomez, New York will receive fourth-year big man Johnny O’Bryant and two second-round picks.

Unhappy with his playing time in New York, Hernangomez’s representatives informed the Knicks that he wanted to be traded last week.

RELATED:
Report: Willy Hernangomez Requests Trade From Knicks

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Knicks Interested in Elfrid Payton Trade

4 hours ago
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Jumps Over Tim Hardaway Jr for Monster Oop

5 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis
News & Rumors

Kristaps Porzingis Tears ACL In Left Leg, Out For Season

15 hours ago
mitch kupchak hornets rich cho
NBA

Report: Hornets Eyeing Mitch Kupchak To Replace Rich Cho

22 hours ago
Willy Hernangomez trade knicks
NBA

Report: Willy Hernangomez Requests Trade From Knicks

2 days ago
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘We Don’t Know How to Finish Games’

2 days ago

TRENDING