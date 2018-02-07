Report: Knicks Trade Willy Hernangomez To The Hornets

The Knicks and Hornets are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte, reports The Vertical‘s Shams Charania.
In return for Hernangomez, New York will receive fourth-year big man Johnny O’Bryant and two second-round picks.
New York is finalizing trade to send center Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018
Sources: Charlotte is sending Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round draft picks to the Knicks for Willy Hernangomez.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018
Sources: Charlotte is sending its own 2020 and 2021 second-rounders to New York in Hernangomez deal.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018
Unhappy with his playing time in New York, Hernangomez’s representatives informed the Knicks that he wanted to be traded last week.
