Report: Knicks Trade Willy Hernangomez To The Hornets

The Knicks and Hornets are reportedly finalizing a deal that will send Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte, reports The Vertical‘s Shams Charania.

In return for Hernangomez, New York will receive fourth-year big man Johnny O’Bryant and two second-round picks.

New York is finalizing trade to send center Willy Hernangomez to Charlotte, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018

Sources: Charlotte is sending Johnny O'Bryant and two second-round draft picks to the Knicks for Willy Hernangomez. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018

Sources: Charlotte is sending its own 2020 and 2021 second-rounders to New York in Hernangomez deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2018

Unhappy with his playing time in New York, Hernangomez’s representatives informed the Knicks that he wanted to be traded last week.

