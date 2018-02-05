Report: Willy Hernangomez Requests Trade From Knicks

by Ryne Nelson February 05, 2018

Willy Hernangomez trade knicks

Willy Hernangomez has reportedly requested a trade from the New York Knicks.

According to The Vertical‘s Shams Charania, Hernangomez’s representatives informed the Knicks that he wants to be traded before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Representatives for New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez requested for him to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Hernangomez’s representatives informed Knicks officials of the trade request in recent days, league sources said, seeking a team in which he can continue his development as a young NBA center.

RELATED:
Joakim Noah To Remain Away From Knicks Indefinitely

 
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘We Don’t Know How to Finish Games’

6 hours ago
charles oakley assault banned msg
NBA

Charles Oakley Cleared of Assault Charges, Still Banned From MSG

3 days ago
joakim noah knicks
NBA

Joakim Noah To Remain Away From Knicks Indefinitely

3 days ago
NBA

Report: Knicks ‘May Be Open’ To Giving Up First-Round Pick To Offload Noah

4 days ago
NBA

Porzingis On Recruiting Other All-Stars: ‘I’ll Get To Know Them A Little Better’

4 days ago
NBA

Report: Joakim Noah Won’t Be Required To Return To Knicks Before Deadline

4 days ago

TRENDING