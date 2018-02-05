Report: Willy Hernangomez Requests Trade From Knicks

Willy Hernangomez has reportedly requested a trade from the New York Knicks.

According to The Vertical‘s Shams Charania, Hernangomez’s representatives informed the Knicks that he wants to be traded before Thursday’s trade deadline.

