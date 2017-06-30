The Knicks are no longer expected pursue Raptors president Masai Ujiri due to Toronto’s asking price of “multiple picks” for their top executive.

Too much compensation? #Knicks to pass on Masai, won't make move on Melo until new hire is aboard https://t.co/MznyGoBapq — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 30, 2017

Toronto’s asking price—which reportedly includes a first-round pick—is too rich for Knicks owner James Dolan, according to the NY Post:

ESPN reported the Knicks are not expected to ask for permission to speak to the Raptors president, who recently signed a contract extension that gives him five years left on his deal. It is believed compensation for Ujiri would be too costly for Knicks owner James Dolan. One league source said Toronto would ask for multiple picks from its division rival, including a first-rounder.

