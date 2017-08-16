The New York Knicks reportedly have no interest in trading Kristaps Porzingis for disgruntled Cavs star Kyrie Irving.

Porzingis has been rumored to be a “primary target” for Cleveland, but according to a Newsday report, New York’s young big man is off limits.

The Knicks don’t appear interested in trading Kristaps Porzingis, including a possible deal for Cavaliers All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, according to a league source. “[Knicks president] Steve Mills and [Knicks general manager] Scott Perry on the record were very clear that Kristaps was part of the future,’’ the source said in reference to comments made last month by both executives. “In all the discussions since then — there were other rumors before that Cleveland would want Kristaps — and it didn’t seem that [the Knicks] were interested at all in a conversation.’’

RELATED:

Report: Cavs Targeting Kristaps Porzingis in Kyrie Irving Trade