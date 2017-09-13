The Los Angeles Lakers will retire Kobe Bryant‘s numbers 8 and 24 during a halftime ceremony to be held Dec. 18.

Bryant says he never imaged both of his iconic jerseys hanging in the rafters at Staples Center.

We’ll honor @kobebryant‘s illustrious Lakers career by retiring his #8 & #24 during a halftime ceremony on Dec. 18th https://t.co/Qm9nPfH1Um — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 12, 2017

The Black Mamba becomes the 10th Laker to have his jersey retired, and the first player in NBA history to have two of them bestowed such an honor.

