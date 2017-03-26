Time heals all wounds?

At yesterday’s unveiling of Shaq’s statue at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, O’neal’s former teammate and rival Kobe Bryant hopped on the mic and said a few words. The two, who had a bitter feud while winning championships with the Lakers, appear to have smoothed things over on the surface level as Bryant called Shaq, via ESPN, the “most dominant player I’ve ever seen.”

Shaq also spoke highly of Bryant, saying that the two “pushed each other” and that he “couldn’t have done it without [Kobe]:”

“We pushed each other,” O’Neal said. “We had our battles, had our times, but we always had respect for each other and won three championships.” “Definitely couldn’t have done it without him,” O’Neal said, speaking of Bryant. “We will always go down in history as the most enigmatic, controversial, dominant one-two punch ever created.”

