Kobe Bryant, now a storyteller in his retirement from the NBA, has produced a short film breaking down how to defend the NBA’s most potent offensive players.
Bean places the spotlight on what it takes to slow down LeBron James.
Guarding LeBron: Written & Directed by Kobe – ESPN Video https://t.co/XomHJZLFfD
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 27, 2016
As The Black Mamba astutely concludes, “may the [basketball] gods be with you.”
