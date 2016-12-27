Kobe Bryant, now a storyteller in his retirement from the NBA, has produced a short film breaking down how to defend the NBA’s most potent offensive players.

Bean places the spotlight on what it takes to slow down LeBron James.

As The Black Mamba astutely concludes, “may the [basketball] gods be with you.”

