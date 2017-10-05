Despite warnings from the NBA, Kobe Bryant said that he would kneel during the National Anthem if he was still playing.

While guesting on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Kobe added that he would advise Donald Trump to “focus on serving, not leading.” (starting at 1:05:46):

If you were still in the League and had a game tonight, and it came time for the National Anthem to be played, what would you do? Kobe: “Kneel.” If you could speak directly to President Trump right now, what would you say to him? Kobe: “Focus on serving, not leading.”

RELATED:

NBA Memo: Players, Coaches Must Stand During National Anthem