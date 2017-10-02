The NBA sent a memo warning players and coaches not to protest during the national anthem on Friday.

In the memo, the League suggested other ways for teams to send a message, like addressing the media before games or creating a PSA. From ESPN’s Zach Lowe:

Newser: NBA just sent memo to teams reinforcing anthem rule, suggesting other means of addressing issues at games https://t.co/gScqSYxw2F — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) September 30, 2017

[The memo] instructs teams that “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach, or trainer does not stand for the anthem.” The memo states that individual teams “do not have the discretion to waive” the rule that players, coaches and staff stand for the anthem. The league has the discretion to discipline players who violate the rule. It is not clear if the league would exercise it in the event of any protest.

