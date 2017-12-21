Kyle Kuzma erupted for a career-best 38 points Wednesday night, and the fact that the Lakers rookie didn’t consider it a big deal, drew praise from Kobe Bryant.

Kuzma sought out Bryant at the start of the season, and The Black Mamba happily took him under his wing.

The 22-year-old’s big night helped Los Angeles put an end to the Houston Rockets’ 14-game winning streak last night.

Per the AP: