Kyle Kuzma erupted for a career-best 38 points Wednesday night, and the fact that the Lakers rookie didn’t consider it a big deal, drew praise from Kobe Bryant.
Kuzma sought out Bryant at the start of the season, and The Black Mamba happily took him under his wing.
The 22-year-old’s big night helped Los Angeles put an end to the Houston Rockets’ 14-game winning streak last night.
Per the AP:
“Why not? I scored 30s in summer league, so…,” he said before trailing off.
The stakes were a little higher Wednesday night. Kuzma helped the Lakers overcome James Harden’s 51 points and end the Rockets’ winning streak at 14 games with a 122-116 victory.
“It’s a better team but it’s the same mentality,” Kuzma said. “I’ve got the same mentality every time I step on the court. I try to play my hardest and just be locked in.”
