After Allen Iverson torched him for 41 points early on in their respective Hall of Fame careers, Kobe Bryant became obsessed with trying to slow down The Answer.
Bean’s search for a solution led him to study “how great white sharks hunt seals off the coast of South Africa”, because, of course it did.
The Black Mamba writes that every matchup became a “matter of life and death.”
Per The Players’ Tribune:
On March 19, 1999, Iverson put 41 points and 10 assists on me in Philadelphia.
Working harder wasn’t enough.
I had to study this man maniacally.
I obsessively read every article and book I could find about AI. I obsessively watched every game he had played, going back to the IUPU All-American Game. I obsessively studied his every success, and his every struggle. I obsessively searched for any weakness I could find.
I searched the world for musings to add to my AI Musecage.
This led me to study how great white sharks hunt seals off the coast of South Africa.
