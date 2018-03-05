Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Animated Short Film

by March 05, 2018
768

Kobe Bryant added an Oscar to his trophy collection Sunday night, taking home a golden statue in the animated short category for “Dear Basketball”.

Bryant used his speech to take a shot at racist TV talking heads who claim that NBA players should simply “shut up and dribble.”

Kobe told reporters that his latest triumph felt “better than winning championships.”

Per the AP:

Backstage, Bryant looked lovingly at the statue cradled in his hands and mouthed, “My God.”

“I feel better than winning championships,” he said, a smile never leaving his face. “This is crazy, man, it’s crazy.”

Bryant said he heard dismissive comments like “That’s cute” when he told people he wanted to become a storyteller in retirement.

“The hardest thing when you start over, you have to quiet the ego and begin again. You have to learn the basics of things,” he said.

Related
Kobe Bryant on LeBron James, The Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jersey Retirement and Filmmaking

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Jordan Clarkson Compares The Leadership Styles Of Kobe And LeBron

5 days ago
13,886
NBA

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Kept it Real in ‘Players Only’ Special

2 weeks ago
7,211
Kobe Bryant lakers free agent
NBA

Kobe Bryant Says Lakers ‘Shouldn’t Need Recruiting’ For Free Agents To Come

2 weeks ago
5,373
giannis antetokounmpo kobe bryant
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Want To Work With Kobe This Summer’

2 weeks ago
2,953
NBA

Kobe Bryant: I Would Have Participated In Anthem Protests If Still In NBA

3 weeks ago
703
NBA

Kobe Bryant Picks LeBron James Over Shaquille O’Neal for All-Star Game

4 weeks ago
2,075

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

2 hours ago
202

Michael Beasley: Knicks Playing Selfish Ball

3 hours ago
380

Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Animated Short Film

3 hours ago
768
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo Go Off

10 hours ago
715
Tristan Thompso

Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

15 hours ago
303