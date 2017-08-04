Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is not only developing his game on the court, but the mental side as well.

In an interview with NBA.com, Porzingis said that he has been studying UFC star Conor McGregor to help him get a mental edge on his opponent.

“I’m still 22 and still really young but I’m trying to learn as much as I can on the court, and trying to learn as much as I can off the court as well. “I want to improve the mental side. I’m actually amazed by Conor McGregor. I’ve been watching so many of his videos, trash talking, how mentally strong he is. “I’ve been really interested in that kind of stuff.”

