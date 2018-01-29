After a surprisingly successful start to the season, the Knicks have dropped to tenth place in the East with a 22-28 record.

But All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is averaging 23.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, still has the same goal in mind: Making the playoffs for the first time in his three-year career.

Asked by reporters about the upcoming trade deadline (Feb. 8), Porzingis expressed his preference that management be buyers to boost the Knicks’ chances of climbing the standings.

What approach should the Knicks take?

