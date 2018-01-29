After a surprisingly successful start to the season, the Knicks have dropped to tenth place in the East with a 22-28 record.

But All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who is averaging 23.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, still has the same goal in mind: Making the playoffs for the first time in his three-year career.

Asked by reporters about the upcoming trade deadline (Feb. 8), Porzingis expressed his preference that management be buyers to boost the Knicks’ chances of climbing the standings.

Asked about the trade deadline, Kristaps Porzingis makes it clear again that it’s important for him to make the playoffs and that he’d prefer that management take that approach at the deadline. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 29, 2018

Porzingis would rather management be buyers at the trade deadline and improve the Knicks’ chances of making the playoffs. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 29, 2018

What approach should the Knicks take?

RELATED

Report: Knicks Looking Part Ways With Joakim Noah After ‘Heated Verbal Exchange’