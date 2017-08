Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis has lofty goals for his third season in the NBA.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Porzingis wrote, “I envision myself being an All-Star next season.”

Porzingis has been putting in work with the Latvian national team this summer, and trained with Dirk Nowitzki in South Africa.

RELATED:

Kristaps Porzingis Wants to Be a Knick for Life