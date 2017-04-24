In a recent interview, Kristaps Porzingis said he wants to remain a Knick, but stopped short of committing long-term to the team.

Porzingis blew off his exit meeting, and is reportedly unhappy with the direction of the franchise, per the NY Post.

Porzingis spoke to Latvian sports magazine, Sporta Avize, after a 105-114 loss to the Clippers on March 20. Via the Post:

“Absolutely, I want to stay here all my career. “But the thing I want most of all is winning. When the time comes, I will seriously start to think about it. Right now I just try to do my best.”

Porzingis will be a restricted free agent in 2018, so New York will need to quickly turn things around if they hope to keep their franchise big man in town.

