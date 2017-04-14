Despite not making the playoffs for the fourth straight season, the Knicks remain a relevant team for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this afternoon, Phil Jackson held a rare press conference and said that Carmelo Anthony “would be better off somewhere else,” prompting a response from Melo on Instagram.

With drama and dysfunction surrounding the team, the future of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis, reportedly skipped his exit meeting with team officials earlier this afternoon.

More from ESPN:

Porzingis, according to team sources, is frustrated with the Knicks’ lack of direction. The team missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

