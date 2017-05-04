With an eye on a few days of extra rest, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are racing to get rid of the Toronto Raptors.

Kyle Korver says the defending NBA champions, who hold a commanding 2-0 series lead in the East semis, have designs on sweeping the Raptors.

“Playoff LeBron” has destroyed Toronto in the series’ first two games, and is looking to put them out of their misery as quickly as possible.

Per NBA.com:

Asked about the level of James’ play this spring relative to the past, [Iman] Shumpert ran a hand over his face, smiled and shook his head, agreeing that Playoff LeBron is hitting new heights. Kevin Love spoke of James’ efficiency, though it wasn’t efficiency that left bruises on the bodies and the egos of first Indiana and now Toronto. Kyle Korver, the veteran shooter acquired in January, was on the receiving end of James’ postseason missions in 2011, 2015 and 2016, his teams going 1-12 in East clashes. But now he’s on the inside with James, and has been caught up in the relentlessness of the man. “I know sweeps are hard to get,” Korver said, “but these guys have been doing that, and it’s like they want to sweep so they get that week [off between rounds]. Having that thought in their heads – ‘If we sweep this team, we’re going to have that time off’ – not many teams go into a playoff series thinking that. You’re just trying to win the series. But they were like, ‘Trust us.’”

