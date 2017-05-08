Kyle Lowry will opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Lowry confirmed the decision on Monday following the Raptors’ elimination from the playoffs.

“Honestly, I haven’t thought about the criteria. I haven’t thought about any of that. “I will be opting out, and that’s as far as I’ve gotten. “We lost yesterday. I still have to get my ankle healthy, get treatment and get to talk point.”

Lowry could sign a five-year deal with the Raptors worth around $200 million—or he could sign a four-year contract elsewhere.

