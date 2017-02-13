Kyle Lowry is “starting to get worried” about the Toronto Raptors, losers of two in a row.
The All-Star point guard ripped his squad after blowing a 16-point fourth quarter lead Sunday night, in a 102-101 loss to the visiting Detroit Pistons.
Kyle Lowry: "Something gotta give, something gotta change" What? "I have an idea but I’mma keep my mouth shut, keep it professional"
— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 13, 2017
Lowry says he knows what the Raps need to change, but he’s not sharing.
Per the Toronto Star:
“I’m starting to get worried, yeah,” Kyle Lowry said after Toronto fell to 32-23, a half-game ahead of the fifth-place Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference. “It’s not going the way we’re supposed to be going and things aren’t changing, so yeah, I’m starting to get worried.”
“Everything. Everything.” Lowry said when asked what went wrong down the stretch. “Keep putting in the same situations over and over and not being successful — something gotta give, something gotta change.”
And then this, when asked if he had an idea of what’s needed? […] “I have an idea but I’m (going to) keep my mouth shut, keep it professional,” he said.
