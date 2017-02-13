Kyle Lowry is “starting to get worried” about the Toronto Raptors, losers of two in a row.

The All-Star point guard ripped his squad after blowing a 16-point fourth quarter lead Sunday night, in a 102-101 loss to the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Kyle Lowry: "Something gotta give, something gotta change" What? "I have an idea but I’mma keep my mouth shut, keep it professional" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 13, 2017

Lowry says he knows what the Raps need to change, but he’s not sharing.

Per the Toronto Star: