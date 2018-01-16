Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons couldn’t settle their beef on the court Monday night, so they agreed to meet in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms.
Lowry’s postgame comments implied that he was the only one who showed up for the rendez-vous.
And in basketball-related news, the Philadelphia Sixers held off the visiting Toronto Raptors 117-111, led by Joel Embiid’s 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Per the AP:
“A tough game,” said Lowry, who had 13 points on 3-of-16 shooting.
Lowry and Simmons, who had 12 points and six turnovers, were ejected with 6.5 seconds left after a dustup near midcourt. No punches were thrown in the game that included six technical fouls.
“I don’t play around,” Simmons said. “I’m not going to take (crap) from anybody.”
