Kyle Lowry and Ben Simmons couldn’t settle their beef on the court Monday night, so they agreed to meet in the tunnel leading to the locker rooms.

Lowry’s postgame comments implied that he was the only one who showed up for the rendez-vous.

Ben Simmons and Kyle Lowry’s beef today tho 👀 (via @BleacherReport) pic.twitter.com/KTZrnfIRaX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 15, 2018

Ben Simmons after his ejection: “I’m not gonna take shit from anybody.” (via @and_porter) pic.twitter.com/mABCOby4NC — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 15, 2018

"Put it this way: I was back there" — Kyle Lowry on Sixers' Ben Simmons invitation to meet him in the hallway after they were both ejected. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 16, 2018

And in basketball-related news, the Philadelphia Sixers held off the visiting Toronto Raptors 117-111, led by Joel Embiid’s 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Per the AP: