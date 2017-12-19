New York Knicks big man Kyle O’Quinn is a spark plug off the bench, serving his role as the team’s glue guy and hustle player.

Off the court, O’Quinn brings the same energy to bar/bat mitzvahs across NYC.

In a story published by ESPN’s Ian Begley, O’Quinn talks about how he became “Bar Mitzvah Man:”

“The parties are crazy,” he said. “I did one, did two, and the next thing you know, I was just Bar Mitzvah Man.” “A lot of times, I go and I stay longer than I’m supposed to because it’s so much fun,” O’Quinn said. “The food’s always good. The only thing that gets a little overwhelming is the kids; sometimes they don’t listen to the structure of the party and it just gets loose. “And the [parents] kind of leave it like, ‘Kyle, you deal with it.’ And it’s kids saying, ‘Selfie, selfie, selfie, snapchat, what’s your snapchat?’ But once you get that out of the way, it’s fun.”

O’Quinn, who grew up in Queens, NY, is averaging 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.

