Kyrie Irving gave some advice to Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr, who suffered a potential season-ending spinal injury just two minutes into his college career.
Kyrie, who missed the majority of his season at Duke with a toe injury, told the projected lottery pick, “The biggest thing is how you respond.”
“As an 18-year-old kid and understanding how talented you are, you just want to play basketball.
“And when it gets taken away from you like that for the betterment of your health… at the time, you can’t necessarily understand that because basketball is literally all you know.” […]
“As long as he gets the opportunity and he makes the most of it, and understands that things like this happen and it’s part of your athletic career sometimes…
“But the biggest thing is how you respond from it that’s going to really dictate what your success is going forward.”
